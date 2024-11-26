DA Davidson Upgrades First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2024, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS:FIBK) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.98% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for First Interstate BancSystem is $32.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.98% from its latest reported closing price of $35.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Interstate BancSystem is 1,389MM, an increase of 46.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Interstate BancSystem. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIBK is 0.22%, an increase of 2.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 103,630K shares. The put/call ratio of FIBK is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 7,572K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 5,329K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,714K shares , representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 83.70% over the last quarter.

First Interstate Bank holds 4,879K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,887K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 0.97% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,531K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,734K shares , representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,829K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,732K shares , representing a decrease of 31.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 94.77% over the last quarter.

First Interstate BancSystem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company focused on community banking. Incorporated in 1971 and headquartered in Billings, Montana, the Company operates banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities, in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming, in addition to offering online and mobile banking services. Through its bank subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the Company delivers a comprehensive range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and others throughout the Company's market areas.

