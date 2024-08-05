DA Davidson Upgrades First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for First Business Financial Services (NasdaqGS:FBIZ) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.74% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for First Business Financial Services is $43.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.74% from its latest reported closing price of $42.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Business Financial Services is 150MM, an increase of 7.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Business Financial Services. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBIZ is 0.10%, an increase of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 6,023K shares. The put/call ratio of FBIZ is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 458K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 7.01% over the last quarter.

First Business Financial Services holds 354K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 277K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 39.78% over the last quarter.

M3F holds 221K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 4.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 216K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares , representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 10.89% over the last quarter.

First Business Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. is the parent company of First Business Bank. First Business Bank specializes in business banking, including commercial banking and specialty finance, private wealth, and bank consulting services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank's wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC.

