DA Davidson Upgrades First Bancshares Inc Miss (FBMS)

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for First Bancshares Inc Miss (NASDAQ:FBMS) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.52% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Bancshares Inc Miss is 34.17. The forecasts range from a low of 28.78 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 19.52% from its latest reported closing price of 28.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Bancshares Inc Miss is 276MM, an increase of 9.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancshares Inc Miss. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBMS is 0.19%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 23,420K shares. The put/call ratio of FBMS is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,959K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,953K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 4.77% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 1,671K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,801K shares, representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 4.41% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 1,098K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842K shares, representing an increase of 23.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 10.54% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 891K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 4.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 881K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBMS by 6.87% over the last quarter.

First Bancshares Inc Miss Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association ('The First'). Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.