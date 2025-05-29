DA Davidson Upgrades eXp World Holdings (EXPI)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for eXp World Holdings (NasdaqGM:EXPI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.15% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for eXp World Holdings is $15.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 96.15% from its latest reported closing price of $7.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for eXp World Holdings is 6,489MM, an increase of 41.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in eXp World Holdings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPI is 0.05%, an increase of 23.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.10% to 81,832K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,218K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452K shares , representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 9.19% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 4,971K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company.

Copeland Capital Management holds 3,209K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,917K shares , representing a decrease of 22.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 68.41% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,968K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,992K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 11.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,390K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

eXp World Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela and SUCCESS Enterprises. eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 50,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy and Hong Kong and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for achieving production goals and for contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development resources. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.