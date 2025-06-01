DA Davidson Upgrades eXp World Holdings (BMV:EXPI)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for eXp World Holdings (BMV:EXPI) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in eXp World Holdings. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 46.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPI is 0.14%, an increase of 89.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.12% to 15,603K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,218K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,452K shares , representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 9.19% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 4,971K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company.

Copeland Capital Management holds 3,209K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,917K shares , representing a decrease of 22.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 25.03% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,968K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,992K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPI by 11.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,390K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.