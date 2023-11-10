DA Davidson Upgrades Diebold Nixdorf Inc- (DBD)

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2023, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Diebold Nixdorf Inc- (NYSE:DBD) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.24% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diebold Nixdorf Inc- is 22.95. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.24% from its latest reported closing price of 21.40.

The projected annual revenue for Diebold Nixdorf Inc- is 3,775MM, an increase of 2.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diebold Nixdorf Inc-. This is a decrease of 151 owner(s) or 63.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBD is 0.62%, an increase of 2,747.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 81.42% to 8,706K shares. The put/call ratio of DBD is 2.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Beach Point Capital Management holds 3,246K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA holds 1,784K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company.

PCSVX - PACE Small holds 1,216K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares, representing a decrease of 10.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 64.28% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 619K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 63.79% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 576K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 80.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 194,399.37% over the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. Company automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 nancial institutions and top 25 global retailers, Diebold's integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and e ciently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide

