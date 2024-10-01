DA Davidson Upgrades Datadog (WBAG:DDOG)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Datadog (WBAG:DDOG) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 1,519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Datadog. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDOG is 0.45%, an increase of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.77% to 280,419K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 9,493K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,624K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 59.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,777K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,559K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 6,147K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares , representing an increase of 93.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 679.87% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,947K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,909K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,941K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,741K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDOG by 2.27% over the last quarter.

