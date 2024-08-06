DA Davidson Upgrades Criteo S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0I4T)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Criteo S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0I4T) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Criteo S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 6.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I4T is 0.34%, an increase of 22.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 52,236K shares.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,057K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,734K shares , representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I4T by 29.59% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 5,412K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 5,254K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares , representing an increase of 19.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I4T by 53.22% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,571K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I4T by 37.49% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,557K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,195K shares , representing a decrease of 14.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I4T by 4.10% over the last quarter.

