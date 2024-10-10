DA Davidson Upgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NasdaqCM:BMRC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.60% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bank of Marin Bancorp is $22.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 12.60% from its latest reported closing price of $20.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of Marin Bancorp is 147MM, an increase of 149.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Marin Bancorp. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRC is 0.03%, an increase of 11.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.34% to 11,178K shares. The put/call ratio of BMRC is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 653K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares , representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 15.29% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 473K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares , representing a decrease of 23.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 20.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 457K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 5.29% over the last quarter.

SMDV - ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF holds 443K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares , representing an increase of 18.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 16.39% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 410K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares , representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRC by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp. A leading business and community bank in the San Francisco Bay Area, with assets of $2.9 billion, Bank of Marin has 21 retail branches, 5 commercial banking offices and 2 loan production offices located across 7 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the 'Top Corporate Philanthropists' by the San Francisco Business Times and one of the 'Best Places to Work' by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index.

