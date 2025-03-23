DA Davidson Upgrades AutoZone (BMV:AZO)

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for AutoZone (BMV:AZO) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,549 funds or institutions reporting positions in AutoZone. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZO is 0.38%, an increase of 4.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 23,957K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 874K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares , representing a decrease of 55.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 36.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 530K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares , representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 2.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 458K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 422K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 406K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.