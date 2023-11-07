DA Davidson Upgrades Appian Corp - (APPN)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2023, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Appian Corp - (NASDAQ:APPN) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.00% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Appian Corp - is 51.61. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 38.00% from its latest reported closing price of 37.40.

The projected annual revenue for Appian Corp - is 544MM, an increase of 3.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Appian Corp -. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPN is 0.15%, an increase of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 31,283K shares. The put/call ratio of APPN is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 10,122K shares representing 13.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,116K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 6.97% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,882K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares, representing an increase of 20.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 239.43% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 1,472K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,866K shares, representing a decrease of 26.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 20.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,302K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 0.94% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,120K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPN by 20.37% over the last quarter.

Appian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

