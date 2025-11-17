DA Davidson Upgrades Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Apogee Enterprises (NasdaqGS:APOG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.10% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Apogee Enterprises is $52.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 55.10% from its latest reported closing price of $33.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apogee Enterprises is 1,515MM, an increase of 8.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 537 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apogee Enterprises. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APOG is 0.08%, an increase of 12.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 26,941K shares. The put/call ratio of APOG is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,285K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares , representing a decrease of 5.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 17.68% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,221K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,292K shares , representing a decrease of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 30.04% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 957K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 926K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 5.28% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 845K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 8.44% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 825K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares , representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APOG by 4.44% over the last quarter.

