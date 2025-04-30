DA Davidson Upgrades Airbnb (ABNB)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Airbnb (NasdaqGS:ABNB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Airbnb is $152.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.35% from its latest reported closing price of $125.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Airbnb is 12,298MM, an increase of 10.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,070 funds or institutions reporting positions in Airbnb. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABNB is 0.31%, an increase of 2.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.63% to 398,645K shares. The put/call ratio of ABNB is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edgewood Management holds 12,526K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,582K shares , representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 1.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,414K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,549K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 1.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,719K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,524K shares , representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,967K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,005K shares , representing a decrease of 27.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 20.54% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 10,026K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,816K shares , representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABNB by 50.13% over the last quarter.

Airbnb Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Airbnb is a community based on connection and belonging-a community that was born in 2008 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million hosts who have welcomed over 800 million guest arrivals to about 100,000 cities in almost every country and region across the globe. Hosts on Airbnb are everyday people who share their worlds to provide guests with the feeling of connection and being at home.

