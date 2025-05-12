DA Davidson Upgrades ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for ACI Worldwide (NasdaqGS:ACIW) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.30% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ACI Worldwide is $63.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.22 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 30.30% from its latest reported closing price of $48.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ACI Worldwide is 1,674MM, an increase of 0.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 817 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACI Worldwide. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACIW is 0.28%, an increase of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 135,524K shares. The put/call ratio of ACIW is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,767K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,651K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,502K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,684K shares , representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 83.95% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,375K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,274K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 3.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,288K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,312K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,962K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,503K shares , representing an increase of 15.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 15.74% over the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use its proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. ACI Worldwide combines its global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.