DA Davidson Upgrades 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2024, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NasdaqGS:FLWS) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.43% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 52.43% from its latest reported closing price of $8.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is 2,306MM, an increase of 25.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLWS is 0.07%, an increase of 6.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 30,479K shares. The put/call ratio of FLWS is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund 1 Investments holds 3,708K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,859K shares , representing an increase of 22.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 2,015K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126K shares , representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,144K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 1.62% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 885K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares , representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLWS by 0.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 820K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

1-800 Flowers.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's Celebrations Ecosystem features its all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery℠, Personalization Universe®, Simply Chocolate®, and Goodsey®. It also offers top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across the company's portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral wire service providing a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably; Napco SM, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized as the 2019 Mid-Market Company of the Year by CEO Connection.

