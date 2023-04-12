DA Davidson Reiterates Weight Watchers International (WW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated coverage of Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.32% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Weight Watchers International is $4.96. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.32% from its latest reported closing price of $6.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Weight Watchers International is $971MM, a decrease of 6.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weight Watchers International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WW is 0.00%, a decrease of 17.78%. The put/call ratio of WW is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

WW International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. As a global wellness company, it inspires millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through its comprehensive digital app, expert Coaches and engaging experiences, members follow its proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Leveraging nearly six decades of expertise in nutritional and behavioral change science, providing real human connection and building inspired communities, its purpose is to democratize and deliver holistic wellness for all.

See all Weight Watchers International regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.