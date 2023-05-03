DA Davidson Reiterates Uber Technologies (UBER) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated coverage of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Uber Technologies is 47.74. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 30.72% from its latest reported closing price of 36.52.

The projected annual revenue for Uber Technologies is 37,554MM, an increase of 10.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1791 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uber Technologies. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBER is 0.71%, a decrease of 9.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 1,688,567K shares. The put/call ratio of UBER is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 72,841K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,615K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,140K shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 51,796K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,132K shares, representing an increase of 16.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 2.88% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 46,082K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,001K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 40,945K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,552K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Uber Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. The company started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

