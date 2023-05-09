DA Davidson Reiterates Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated coverage of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.43% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prestige Consumer Healthcare is 72.25. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 21.43% from its latest reported closing price of 59.50.

The projected annual revenue for Prestige Consumer Healthcare is 1,158MM, an increase of 2.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prestige Consumer Healthcare. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBH is 0.27%, an increase of 5.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 60,255K shares. The put/call ratio of PBH is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,670K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 15.19% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,972K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares, representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 24.12% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,613K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 3.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,516K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 20.17% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,311K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBH by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare markets, sells, manufactures and distributes consumer healthcare products to retail outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden's® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux's Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia.

