DA Davidson Reiterates Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - (NUS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated coverage of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - (NYSE:NUS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.85% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - is 41.06. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 52.85% from its latest reported closing price of 26.86.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - is 2,251MM, an increase of 10.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. -. This is a decrease of 82 owner(s) or 14.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUS is 0.09%, a decrease of 23.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.66% to 48,044K shares. The put/call ratio of NUS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 6,908K shares representing 13.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,493K shares, representing an increase of 34.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 47.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,668K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,536K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 86.51% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,605K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,285K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 9.65% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,938K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nu Skin Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies.

