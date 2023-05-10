DA Davidson Reiterates Nature`s Sunshine Products (NATR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated coverage of Nature`s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nature`s Sunshine Products is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 42.46% from its latest reported closing price of 10.74.

The projected annual revenue for Nature`s Sunshine Products is 429MM, an increase of 1.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nature`s Sunshine Products. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NATR is 0.18%, an increase of 60.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 14,998K shares. The put/call ratio of NATR is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fosun International holds 2,929K shares representing 15.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wynnefield Capital holds 2,474K shares representing 12.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 1,783K shares representing 9.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 22.99% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,126K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 589K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NATR by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Nature`s Sunshine Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nature's Sunshine Products, a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today.

