DA Davidson Reiterates Inter Parfums (IPAR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated coverage of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.10% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inter Parfums is 173.91. The forecasts range from a low of 150.49 to a high of $196.35. The average price target represents an increase of 27.10% from its latest reported closing price of 136.83.

The projected annual revenue for Inter Parfums is 1,134MM, a decrease of 6.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inter Parfums. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPAR is 0.24%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.14% to 22,994K shares. The put/call ratio of IPAR is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,868K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares, representing a decrease of 25.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 3.39% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,302K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,323K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 40.95% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 731K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 711K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 14.27% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 566K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 549K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 36.74% over the last quarter.

Inter Parfums Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lily Aldridge, Kate Spade, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company’s products are sold in over 100 countries.

