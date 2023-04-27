DA Davidson Reiterates Helen of Troy (HELE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated coverage of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.82% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helen of Troy is 142.19. The forecasts range from a low of 99.99 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 73.82% from its latest reported closing price of 81.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Helen of Troy is 2,143MM, an increase of 3.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 627 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helen of Troy. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HELE is 0.15%, an increase of 16.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 33,191K shares. The put/call ratio of HELE is 6.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,812K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares, representing an increase of 10.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,645K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,341K shares, representing an increase of 18.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 29.78% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 1,288K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,229K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,170K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing an increase of 7.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HELE by 13.93% over the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Helen of Troy Limited is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Comapny sometimes refers to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

See all Helen of Troy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.