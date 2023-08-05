DA Davidson Reiterates Funko Inc - (FNKO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated coverage of Funko Inc - (NASDAQ:FNKO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Funko Inc - is 11.83. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 85.75% from its latest reported closing price of 6.37.

The projected annual revenue for Funko Inc - is 1,393MM, an increase of 17.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Funko Inc -. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNKO is 0.16%, a decrease of 20.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.01% to 49,856K shares. The put/call ratio of FNKO is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Capital Management holds 12,521K shares representing 26.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,096K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,296K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 19.19% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 3,167K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares, representing an increase of 21.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 6.85% over the last quarter.

No Street GP holds 2,976K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,634K shares, representing an increase of 11.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 5.36% over the last quarter.

Woodson Capital Management holds 2,500K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,632K shares, representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNKO by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Funko Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, board games, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

