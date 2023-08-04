DA Davidson Reiterates Expedia Group (EXPE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated coverage of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.68% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expedia Group is 132.89. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 34.68% from its latest reported closing price of 98.67.

The projected annual revenue for Expedia Group is 13,091MM, an increase of 6.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPE is 0.29%, a decrease of 7.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 158,260K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPE is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 4,769K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,985K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 1.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,576K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,575K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,268K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,658K shares, representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 3,500K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,453K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,509K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 5.49% over the last quarter.

Expedia Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expedia Group helps knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. Company is here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. Expedia leverages its platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Expedia family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, Classic Vacations®, Traveldoo®, VacationRentals.com and SilverRail™.

