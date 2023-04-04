DA Davidson Reiterates e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated coverage of e.l.f. Beauty with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.15% Downside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty is $76.50. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.15% from its latest reported closing price of $83.29.

The projected annual revenue for e.l.f. Beauty is $546MM, an increase of 10.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.23.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,727K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,643K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 36.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,519K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 40.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,330K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares, representing a decrease of 35.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,322K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares, representing an increase of 18.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 77.01% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,296K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELF by 39.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 17.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELF is 0.35%, an increase of 14.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 59,277K shares. The put/call ratio of ELF is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

e.l.f. Beauty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of its namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, the Company continues to strategically expand its portfolio with brands that support its purpose and values. The family of Company's brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

