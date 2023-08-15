News & Insights

DA Davidson Reiterates Diebold Nixdorf Inc- (DBD) Neutral Recommendation

August 15, 2023 — 04:13 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated coverage of Diebold Nixdorf Inc- (NYSE:DBD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.04% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diebold Nixdorf Inc- is 1.02. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 95.04% from its latest reported closing price of 20.57.

The projected annual revenue for Diebold Nixdorf Inc- is 3,775MM, an increase of 6.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diebold Nixdorf Inc-. This is a decrease of 116 owner(s) or 37.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBD is 0.02%, a decrease of 43.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.84% to 35,947K shares. DBD / Diebold Nixdorf Inc- New Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of DBD is 2.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DBD / Diebold Nixdorf Inc- New Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,625K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 18.85% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,194K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares, representing a decrease of 80.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 51.47% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,873K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,637K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 13.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,378K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBD by 17.22% over the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. Company automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 nancial institutions and top 25 global retailers, Diebold's integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and e ciently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide

