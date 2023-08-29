DA Davidson Reiterates Braze Inc - (BRZE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated coverage of Braze Inc - (NASDAQ:BRZE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.28% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Braze Inc - is 44.95. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.28% from its latest reported closing price of 41.51.

The projected annual revenue for Braze Inc - is 472MM, an increase of 24.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Braze Inc -. This is an increase of 107 owner(s) or 56.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRZE is 0.56%, a decrease of 24.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.77% to 51,041K shares. The put/call ratio of BRZE is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 6,670K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,670K shares, representing a decrease of 29.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 250.20% over the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 4,685K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,584K shares, representing a decrease of 19.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 19.33% over the last quarter.

Battery Management holds 3,243K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,279K shares, representing a decrease of 62.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,376K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,113K shares, representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 35.78% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,171K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares, representing an increase of 60.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRZE by 210.54% over the last quarter.

Braze Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2021 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune's 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Braze uses its Investor website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor its investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

