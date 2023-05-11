DA Davidson Reiterates Beauty Health Company (The) - (SKIN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated coverage of Beauty Health Company (The) - (NASDAQ:SKIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.27% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beauty Health Company (The) - is 19.32. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 88.27% from its latest reported closing price of 10.26.

The projected annual revenue for Beauty Health Company (The) - is 448MM, an increase of 18.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beauty Health Company (The) -. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKIN is 0.14%, a decrease of 31.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.85% to 122,495K shares. The put/call ratio of SKIN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,289K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,602K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 28.58% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 10,125K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,536K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 29.43% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 4,835K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,562K shares, representing a decrease of 15.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 30.26% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 4,576K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,369K shares, representing an increase of 26.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 14.56% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 3,840K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,071K shares, representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKIN by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Beauty Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Beauty Health Co. engages in manufacturing and selling of serum-based hydradermabrasion systems and aesthetic products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

