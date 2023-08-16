DA Davidson Reiterates Allego (ALLG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, DA Davidson reiterated coverage of Allego (NYSE:ALLG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 288.76% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allego is 10.03. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 288.76% from its latest reported closing price of 2.58.

The projected annual revenue for Allego is 242MM, an increase of 60.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allego. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLG is 0.64%, an increase of 1.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 21,603K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLG is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 18,707K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies holds 1,248K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLG by 48.05% over the last quarter.

ECP ControlCo holds 1,000K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 242K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 94.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLG by 1,413.18% over the last quarter.

Islet Management holds 106K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

