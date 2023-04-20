DA Davidson Maintains Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ:ZION) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zions Bancorporation N.A is $48.06. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 46.88% from its latest reported closing price of $32.72.

The projected annual revenue for Zions Bancorporation N.A is $3,632MM, an increase of 16.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.89.

Zions Bancorporation N.A Declares $0.41 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 received the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $32.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.96%, the lowest has been 1.47%, and the highest has been 5.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 25K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 6.57% over the last quarter.

ONEO - SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 35.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 36.65% over the last quarter.

Arizona State Retirement System holds 42K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 6.85% over the last quarter.

MFS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST II - MFS Blended Research Core Equity Portfolio Initial Class holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 59.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 32.17% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZION by 65.68% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zions Bancorporation N.A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZION is 0.25%, an increase of 23.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 156,621K shares. The put/call ratio of ZION is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

Zions Bancorporation N.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $80 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices.

