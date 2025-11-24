DA Davidson Maintains Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.43% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zeta Global Holdings is $29.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 73.43% from its latest reported closing price of $17.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Zeta Global Holdings is 925MM, a decrease of 24.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zeta Global Holdings. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 5.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZETA is 0.22%, an increase of 13.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.23% to 199,592K shares. The put/call ratio of ZETA is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Contour Asset Management holds 8,835K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,771K shares , representing an increase of 46.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 7,250K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,951K shares , representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 23.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,841K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,744K shares , representing an increase of 16.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 21.37% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 6,115K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,555K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,709K shares , representing an increase of 15.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZETA by 26.09% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.