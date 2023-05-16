DA Davidson Maintains Workhorse Group (WKHS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 301.89% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Workhorse Group is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 301.89% from its latest reported closing price of 0.89.

The projected annual revenue for Workhorse Group is 114MM, an increase of 1,595.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Workhorse Group. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKHS is 0.02%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.21% to 64,575K shares. The put/call ratio of WKHS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 7,958K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,323K shares, representing an increase of 20.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKHS by 4.88% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 6,017K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,801K shares, representing an increase of 20.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKHS by 8.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,802K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 3,764K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares, representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKHS by 38.55% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,539K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,389K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WKHS by 49.91% over the last quarter.

Workhorse Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, it designs and builds high performance, battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with its vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment.

