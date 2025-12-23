DA Davidson Maintains Winnebago Industries (WGO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 23, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.87% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Winnebago Industries is $46.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $75.73. The average price target represents an increase of 8.87% from its latest reported closing price of $42.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Winnebago Industries is 5,090MM, an increase of 77.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.37, an increase of 21.10% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Winnebago Industries. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WGO is 0.07%, an increase of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.84% to 36,075K shares. The put/call ratio of WGO is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,793K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 20.31% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,691K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares , representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WGO by 19.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 879K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 851K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 851K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

