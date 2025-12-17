DA Davidson Maintains Willow Lane Acquisition - Debt (WLACU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Willow Lane Acquisition - Debt (NasdaqGM:WLACU) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willow Lane Acquisition - Debt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WLACU is 0.17%, an increase of 50.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 74.52% to 204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 130K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Clear Street holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 37.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLACU by 25.44% over the last quarter.

VARAX - Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fund Shares holds 20K shares.

UBS Group holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 14.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLACU by 80.41% over the last quarter.

Clear Street Group holds 9K shares.

