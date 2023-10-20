DA Davidson Maintains WD-40 (WDFC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.10% Downside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for WD-40 is 181.56. The forecasts range from a low of 88.88 to a high of $268.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.10% from its latest reported closing price of 204.22.

The projected annual revenue for WD-40 is 576MM, an increase of 9.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.10.

WD-40 Declares $0.83 Dividend

On October 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share ($3.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 20, 2023 will receive the payment on October 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.

At the current share price of $204.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.43%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 2.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.70. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in WD-40. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDFC is 0.13%, an increase of 7.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 14,270K shares. The put/call ratio of WDFC is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,635K shares representing 12.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 951K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 734K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares, representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 80.79% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 640K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 38.82% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 465K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing a decrease of 12.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 6.36% over the last quarter.

WD-40 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developingand selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets a wide range of maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.

