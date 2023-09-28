DA Davidson Maintains WD-40 (WDFC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.87% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for WD-40 is 215.22. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $243.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.87% from its latest reported closing price of 203.28.

The projected annual revenue for WD-40 is 555MM, an increase of 5.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in WD-40. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDFC is 0.13%, an increase of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 14,242K shares. The put/call ratio of WDFC is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,635K shares representing 12.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 951K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 734K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares, representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 80.79% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 640K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 3.90% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 465K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing a decrease of 12.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 6.36% over the last quarter.

WD-40 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developingand selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets a wide range of maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.

