DA Davidson Maintains WD-40 (WDFC) Buy Recommendation

July 11, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.86% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for WD-40 is 166.94. The forecasts range from a low of 88.88 to a high of $239.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.86% from its latest reported closing price of 193.80.

The projected annual revenue for WD-40 is 555MM, an increase of 9.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in WD-40. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDFC is 0.13%, a decrease of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 14,618K shares. WDFC / WD-40 Co. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of WDFC is 2.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WDFC / WD-40 Co. Shares Held by Institutions

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 1,635K shares representing 12.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 991K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,006K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 5.70% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 813K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 672K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 4.89% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 530K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 0.11% over the last quarter.

WD-40 Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developingand selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets a wide range of maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.

