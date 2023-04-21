DA Davidson Maintains WD-40 (WDFC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.64% Downside
As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for WD-40 is $159.80. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $217.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.64% from its latest reported closing price of $189.43.
The projected annual revenue for WD-40 is $555MM, an increase of 9.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.27.
WD-40 Declares $0.83 Dividend
On March 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share ($3.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.
At the current share price of $189.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.41%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 2.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).
The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PSCC - Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 18.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 24.75% over the last quarter.
VRTGX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 11.11% over the last quarter.
Credit Suisse holds 43K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 83.71% over the last quarter.
NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 532K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDFC by 15.00% over the last quarter.
Nisa Investment Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in WD-40. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDFC is 0.14%, an increase of 3.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 14,744K shares. The put/call ratio of WDFC is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.
WD-40 Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developingand selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets a wide range of maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.See all WD-40 regulatory filings.
