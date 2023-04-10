DA Davidson Maintains WD-40 (WDFC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.53% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for WD-40 is $159.80. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $217.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.53% from its latest reported closing price of $178.61.

The projected annual revenue for WD-40 is $555MM, an increase of 9.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.27.

WD-40 Declares $0.83 Dividend

On March 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share ($3.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.83 per share.

At the current share price of $178.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.41%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 2.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Occudo Quantitative Strategies holds 7K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

PQBMX - PGIM QMA US Broad Market Index Fund Class R6 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schulhoff holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 39K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in WD-40. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDFC is 0.13%, a decrease of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 14,715K shares. The put/call ratio of WDFC is 1.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

WD-40 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developingand selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets a wide range of maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®.

