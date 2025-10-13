DA Davidson Maintains Wabash National (WNC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.46% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wabash National is $13.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 52.46% from its latest reported closing price of $8.53 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wabash National is 3,154MM, an increase of 83.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wabash National. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 11.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WNC is 0.09%, an increase of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.05% to 52,221K shares. The put/call ratio of WNC is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 3,070K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

AIRR - First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance(TM) ETF holds 3,069K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares , representing an increase of 52.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNC by 3.78% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,990K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares , representing an increase of 20.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNC by 3.59% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,785K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNC by 14.55% over the last quarter.

PAVE - Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds 1,650K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,734K shares , representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNC by 28.00% over the last quarter.

