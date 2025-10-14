DA Davidson Maintains Varonis Systems (VRNS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 14, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Varonis Systems (NasdaqGS:VRNS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.56% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Varonis Systems is $62.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.56% from its latest reported closing price of $61.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Varonis Systems is 635MM, an increase of 6.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 686 funds or institutions reporting positions in Varonis Systems. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRNS is 0.36%, an increase of 9.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 143,642K shares. The put/call ratio of VRNS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,803K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,085K shares , representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 75.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,438K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,312K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,326K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 46.00% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,917K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,765K shares , representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 20.19% over the last quarter.

Soma Equity Partners holds 2,825K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,728K shares , representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRNS by 10.30% over the last quarter.

