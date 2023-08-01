DA Davidson Maintains Valmont Industries (VMI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.87% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valmont Industries is 341.19. The forecasts range from a low of 277.75 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.87% from its latest reported closing price of 264.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Valmont Industries is 4,617MM, an increase of 6.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valmont Industries. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 5.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMI is 0.32%, a decrease of 12.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.36% to 22,199K shares. The put/call ratio of VMI is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,105K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,074K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,195K shares, representing a decrease of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 17.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 659K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 9.41% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 658K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 659K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 640K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing an increase of 16.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Valmont Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valmont Industries Inc. is a global leader, designing and manufacturing engineered products and services that support global infrastructure development and agricultural productivity. Its products for infrastructure serve highway, transportation, wireless communication, electric transmission, and industrial construction and energy markets. Its irrigation equipment and services for large-scale agriculture improve farm productivity while conserving fresh water resources. In addition, Valmont provides coatings services that protect against corrosion and improve the service life of steel and other metal products.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.