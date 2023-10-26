DA Davidson Maintains Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.61% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Usana Health Sciences is 69.36. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 52.61% from its latest reported closing price of 45.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Usana Health Sciences is 979MM, an increase of 5.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in Usana Health Sciences. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USNA is 0.06%, a decrease of 10.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.54% to 11,182K shares. The put/call ratio of USNA is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,209K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,212K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 790K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 4.35% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 785K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 5.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 340K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 299K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Usana Health Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

USANA prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company wworth of trust.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.