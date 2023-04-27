DA Davidson Maintains Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.13% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Usana Health Sciences is 53.55. The forecasts range from a low of 53.02 to a high of $55.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.13% from its latest reported closing price of 67.90.

The projected annual revenue for Usana Health Sciences is 979MM, an increase of 0.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Usana Health Sciences. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USNA is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 11,475K shares. The put/call ratio of USNA is 7.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,225K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares, representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 14.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 831K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 12.12% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 717K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 722K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 15.99% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 368K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing a decrease of 8.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 21.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 340K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USNA by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Usana Health Sciences Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

USANA prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company wworth of trust.

