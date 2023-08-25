DA Davidson Maintains Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.44% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ulta Beauty is 547.18. The forecasts range from a low of 353.50 to a high of $672.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.44% from its latest reported closing price of 422.74.

The projected annual revenue for Ulta Beauty is 10,921MM, an increase of 1.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 24.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1924 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ulta Beauty. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULTA is 0.32%, a decrease of 11.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 51,981K shares. The put/call ratio of ULTA is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,721K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494K shares, representing an increase of 13.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 8.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,573K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 1,405K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 72.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 47.83% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,188K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 12.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,187K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Ulta Beauty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. Since 1990, the Company has brought together all things beauty, all in one place with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty’s own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services. Ulta Beauty operates retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social content.

