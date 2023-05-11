DA Davidson Maintains Trade Desk Inc - (TTD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Trade Desk Inc - (NASDAQ:TTD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.37% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk Inc - is 69.76. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.37% from its latest reported closing price of 64.97.

The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk Inc - is 1,916MM, an increase of 16.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk Inc -. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTD is 0.45%, a decrease of 7.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 390,532K shares. The put/call ratio of TTD is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 45,831K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,175K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 57.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,575K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,122K shares, representing an increase of 38.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 75.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,447K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,311K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 25.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,533K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,241K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 29.18% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 13,368K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,128K shares, representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 20.57% over the last quarter.

Trade Desk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

