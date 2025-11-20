DA Davidson Maintains Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. - Preferred Stock (TCBIO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:TCBIO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.64% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $23.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.68 to a high of $26.41. The average price target represents an increase of 13.64% from its latest reported closing price of $20.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. - Preferred Stock is 1,276MM, an increase of 10.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBIO is 0.40%, an increase of 3.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.28% to 2,036K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 950K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBIO by 3.46% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 467K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBIO by 0.83% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 195K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing a decrease of 11.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBIO by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 148K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 84K shares. No change in the last quarter.

