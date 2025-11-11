DA Davidson Maintains Tecnoglass (TGLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.92% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tecnoglass is $92.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 99.92% from its latest reported closing price of $46.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tecnoglass is 863MM, a decrease of 11.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tecnoglass. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGLS is 0.23%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.04% to 31,752K shares. The put/call ratio of TGLS is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,690K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares , representing an increase of 33.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 46.62% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,690K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares , representing an increase of 33.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 42.95% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,302K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares , representing an increase of 17.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 44.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,057K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares , representing a decrease of 78.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 91.97% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 996K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares , representing a decrease of 10.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGLS by 11.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.