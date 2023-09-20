DA Davidson Maintains Synovus Financial (SNV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.04% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Synovus Financial is 38.56. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 32.04% from its latest reported closing price of 29.20.

The projected annual revenue for Synovus Financial is 2,436MM, an increase of 8.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 791 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synovus Financial. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNV is 0.23%, a decrease of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 133,124K shares. The put/call ratio of SNV is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,398K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,271K shares, representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 17.62% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 5,785K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,750K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 60.55% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,432K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,488K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 7.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,311K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,271K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 8.63% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,584K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,617K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $53 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute.

