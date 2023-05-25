News & Insights

DA Davidson Maintains Symbotic Inc - (SYM) Buy Recommendation

May 25, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, DA Davidson maintained coverage of Symbotic Inc - (NASDAQ:SYM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.52% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Symbotic Inc - is 17.54. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 45.52% from its latest reported closing price of 32.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Symbotic Inc - is 946MM, an increase of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symbotic Inc -. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 62.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYM is 0.64%, a decrease of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 59.50% to 60,361K shares. SYM / Symbotic Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SYM is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SYM / Symbotic Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Softbank Group holds 22,000K shares representing 35.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 90.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 1,706.65% over the last quarter.

SB Global Advisors holds 20,000K shares representing 32.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SVF Sponsor III holds 9,090K shares representing 14.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,041K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 66.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 449.07% over the last quarter.

Navis Wealth Advisors holds 914K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing an increase of 17.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 178,697.24% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

